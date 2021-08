Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) announced today that it has commenced an initial public offering of its shares in the form of American depositary shares ("ADSs") in the United States. The estimated price range per ADS is $18 to $20. The number of primary ADSs to be offered and sold by DoubleDown is 5,263,000, and the number of ADSs to be offered and sold by a selling shareholder is 1,053,000.