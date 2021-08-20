Lululemon Athletica Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.