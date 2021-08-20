Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Lululemon Athletica Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lululemon Athletica Inc#Earnings Per Share#Post Q3 2022#Lulu#Barclays#Kgi Securities#Evercore Isi#Royal Bank Of Canada#Md#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi, moderates inch closer to infrastructure, budget deal

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told rank-and-file Democrats in a private meeting Tuesday that she is inching closer to a deal with a band of centrist rebels who have threatened to tank President Biden ’s domestic agenda over disagreements about leadership’s strategy for how to pass trillions in federal spending. “I’m...
New York City, NYABC News

Kathy Hochul sworn in as 1st female New York governor

Former Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in as New York's first female governor at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, in a private ceremony at the state capitol in Albany. A public swearing-in ceremony will be held for Hochul at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team struggled to round up the votes to move forward with a strategy to enact President Biden ’s multi-trillion-dollar domestic agenda, ultimately opting to punt a key procedural vote until Tuesday. After hours of negotiations, Pelosi late on Monday night failed to strike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy