SVB Leerink Boosts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $46.00

PINC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.