The financial sector is sometimes considered the bellwether of the economy. In the most recent quarter, banks did especially well, so may be time to consider banking stocks for your portfolio. UBS Group (UBS) and Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) (CS) are two top bank stocks, but which is the better buy right now? Read more to find out.Bank stocks are taking center stage now that the top financial institutions compete for the onslaught of consumer spending. Consumers had record savings rates this past year while quarantining indoors during the pandemic.