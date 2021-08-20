Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

If it isn’t glaringly obvious that humans should be cutting down on fossil fuels yet, the recent chatter about the state of the climate is helping to make it even more clear. And this week is, as a result of a recent climate report, seeing some largely optimistic deals generating among green companies. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) is one such company that is electrifying investors with a new partnership. Naturally, ZEV stock is up on the news.