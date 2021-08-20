Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)
Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.www.modernreaders.com
