New Zealand to extend national lockdown after more Covid-19 cases identified
New Zealand will extend a nationwide lockdown for four days after uncovering several locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. The lockdown began Tuesday over a single infection, the country's first locally transmitted case since February. That patient had contracted highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus. Authorities have since uncovered another 30 active cases, including 11 locally transmitted infections that were announced on Friday.www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Comments / 0