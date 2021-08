The snow’s coming down, but no one can seem to get their Christmas plans right. If we’re being honest with one another, I’m a sucker for a Christmas episode. And, given that a philosopher once taught us, “At Christmas, you tell the truth,” you know I’m being straightforward with you. Add in that Ted Lasso’s fourth episode in Season 1, “For The Children,” marked when I really first fell in love with the show, and you understand why I was particularly excited about “Carol of the Bells” before even the jump.