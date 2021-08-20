Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.28.