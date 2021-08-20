Cancel
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

By Emily Schoerning
Cover picture for the articleIAG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.84.

