Financial Contrast: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) vs. Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Marine battery is used in providing back up power to the safety equipment and powering trolling motor and various other electronic component and systems. Apart from a general starter battery, marine battery is intended to store power and release it over a much longer period of time. Batteries used for marine application have to withstand extreme vibrations and stresses. Hence, the marine batteries are specially engineered to perform under worst conditions. With growing environmental regulations on air and water pollution, manufacturers are focused to obtain new technologies. In order to reduce the emissions while increasing the efficiency of the marine batteries.