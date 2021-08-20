FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sonos in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.