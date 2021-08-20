Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Sonos in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jefferies Financial Group#Sonos#Fy2023#Zacks Investment Research#Morgan Stanley#Blackrock Inc#Vanguard Group Inc#Lord Abbett Co#Llc#Thrivent Financial#Lutherans#Sec#Android#Iphone#Ipad#Sonos Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Sonos Inc. (SONO) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Sonos (SONO) Tops Q3 EPS by 44c, Raises FY Revenue Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.27, $0.44 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $378.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $313.6 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy