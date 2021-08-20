Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.