Barclays Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $170.00

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

