Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Susquehanna

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bidu#Online Marketing#Blackrock Inc#Keycorp#Citigroup#Morgan Stanley#Bidu#Blackrock Inc#Primecap Management Co#Dodge Cox#Md#Inc#Baidu App#Baidu Feed#Haokan#Baidu Post Bar#Baidu Ime And#Overseas Products#Baidu Core#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

GrowGeneration (GRWG) PT Lowered to $50 at Stifel

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter lowered the price target on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) to $50.00 (from $67.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wix.com (WIX) PT Lowered to $265 at Needham & Company as SMB Demand Wanes

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan lowered the price target on Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) to $265.00 (from $310.00) following a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (GP) PT Lowered to $35 at BTIG

BTIG analyst Greg Lewis lowered the price target on GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) to $35.00 (from $40.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) PT Lowered to $4 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore lowered the price target on VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYNE) to $4.00 (from $10.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Berkeley Lights (BLI) PT Lowered to $61 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Daniel Arias lowered the price target on Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) to $61.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Cardinal Health (CAH) PT Lowered to $53 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee lowered the price target on Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) to $53.00 (from $57.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy