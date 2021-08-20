Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Porch Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.