Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook rolls out virtual meetings platform as companies grapple with hybrid work

By Alex Halverson
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The future of work is starting to create some challenges. Facebook's next gambit is virtual reality to address those challenges.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
888
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
InternetPosted by
Indy100

Facebook thinks virtual reality meetings are the future of work and people hate it

Earlier this summer, Mark Zuckerberg detailed his aspirations for Facebook, anticipating that peoples’ perspectives on the platform will evolve. “I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social-media company to seeing us as a metaverse company,” he said, defining the “metaverse” as “a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces.”
Religioneparisextra.com

Facebook rolls out new prayer feature after months of testing

According to a report written by The Associated Press, Christian, Muslim and Jewish faith leaders are welcoming the new feature. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below. After months of testing, Facebook has started to roll out a new prayer feature. This feature is available to...
ReligionKIVI-TV

Some praise, some doubts as Facebook rolls out a prayer tool

Facebook already asks for your thoughts. Now it wants your prayers. The social media giant has rolled out a new prayer request feature, a tool embraced by some religious leaders as a cutting-edge way to engage the faithful online. Others are eyeing it warily as they weigh its usefulness against...
Career Development & AdviceVentureBeat

4 tips for holding more productive meetings in a hybrid working world

Managing a remote team takes a whole new set of organizational skills these days. Bosses can’t just saunter by someone’s cubicle and ask how things are going. They can’t just stick their head outside their office and gauge the current temperature of their crew. With team members down the street or around the world, it requires a modern-day manager to craft and follow through on a plan for regularly and substantively touching base with each and every member of their team.
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

Facebook rolls out end-to-end encryption for Messenger calls

Facebook has announced the rollout of end-to-end encrypted Messenger voice and video calls five years after making it available in one-on-one text chats. End-to-end encryption (E2EE) is used by most popular communication and collaboration platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams (on 1:1 VoIP calls), as well as Facebook's WhatsApp. E2EE secures...
Internetimore.com

Instagram is rolling out new tools to stop abuse on its platform

Instagram is rolling out new tools to stop abuse on its platform. It is going to let people limit comments and DMs during "spikes of increased attention". It is also going to warn people about posting offensive comments, and filter abusive DMs. Instagram has today announced it is rolling out...
Video GamesMySanAntonio

The Go Game Launches Weve, A Virtual Meeting & Games Platform Building Company Culture Across the Globe

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. The Go Game, the leader in team-building and culture-driving games, today announced the launch of Weve, a virtual platform that enables team members to connect remotely to engage in games, live stream events, meetings, and more. The completely customizable solution is suitable for everyone from small teams to large corporations.
Books & LiteratureCharlotteObserver.com

Facebook launches virtual reality app for work-from-home

Welcome to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse. Facebook launched Horizon Workrooms Thursday, a new virtual-reality remote work app that allows users to put on their Oculus Quest 2 headsets and call into company meetings, all from the comfort of their own home. “Using features like mixed-reality desk and keyboard tracking, hand tracking,...
Small BusinessBaton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Virtual Facebook meetings / LSU engineering / Small business taxes

‘Metaverse’: Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality meetings app called Horizon Workrooms. Workrooms allows users to meet remotely in a virtual space populated by avatars. It’s an app for Facebook’s headset, which costs at least $300 and weighs a pound. Up to 50 people can be on the call, but only 16 can be in the VR space with avatars. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of the “metaverse,” a vague concept that encompasses augmented and virtual reality with new ways of connecting. He expects it to be the next stage in how people experience the internet. Read the full story.
Computersreviewgeek.com

Facebook’s Horizon Woorkrooms Blend Remote Meetings with Virtual Reality

Facebook has announced Horizon Workrooms, a VR meeting tool that may one day replace Zoom and other remote collaboration tools. Available as an open beta on Oculus 2 headsets, Horizon Workrooms aims to closely mimic the in-person meeting experience by leveraging all of Oculus’ fancy features. Workrooms allows up to...
SoftwarePosted by
Axios

How Facebook aims to move work meetings to VR

Facebook is pitching a new option for distant coworkers who want to gather and regain some of the spontaneous creative space lost in a world of Zoom meetings: Strap on a VR headset. Why it matters: Facebook is debuting Horizon Workrooms, a free app that is part of the company's...
Technologypharmaceutical-technology.com

Splashtop Rolls Out Smart Remote Access Platform for Enterprises

Concept: California-based Splashtop offers a remote access and support platform for businesses. The platform provides secure, fast, and affordable solutions for remote work, remote support, remote learning and more. Nature of Disruption: Splashtop, which can be implemented on premises or in the cloud, enables companies, as is the case with...
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Hybrid Workplace Platforms

Smarten Spaces, a global leader in digital workplace technology, has announced the release of an upgraded version of its popular product 'Jumpree,' a unique platform designed to improve employee productivity, collaboration, and engagement. The new version further leverages AI technology and includes innovative features such as 'Hybrid Scheduler.'. With this...
Internetinvezz.com

Facebook piloting its new virtual reality remote working tool

Facebook looking for a first-mover advantage in the AR and VR space. Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) began testing a new virtual-reality teleworking tool on Thursday, allowing users of its Oculus Quest 2 headsets to conduct meetings as avatars versions of themselves. The Horizon Workrooms beta test comes as many organizations...
Electronicsabc27.com

Tech Bytes: Facebook’s virtual reality meeting room, Twitter’s DM system and Jabra’s latest earbuds

(WHTM) — Facebook’s virtual reality meeting room is called Horizon Workrooms and it allows you and colleagues to gather, with the help of an oculus virtual reality headset. It is seen as a way for Facebook to compete with Zoom, which exploded in popularity in the pandemic. For now, it’s an invite-only feature and Facebook isn’t saying when it could go wider.
WorldDesign Taxi

Facebook Quickly Rolls Out One-Click Tool To Protect Afghanistan Users

Amid the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, Facebook has swiftly rolled out a few new measures in a bid to protect its users located in the country. Nathaniel Gleicher, the company’s Head of Security Policy, shared a statement on Twitter about the new “one-click” tool, which allows users to make timeline posts private, while preventing profile photos from being downloaded or otherwise shared.
SoftwarePosted by
Benzinga

Phunware Steams Up Hybrid Work Initiatives After Facebook, Salesforce

Enterprise cloud platform Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) collaborated with HID Global to integrate and offer its Smart Workplace Solution to customers using HID's access control solutions. Integration of Phunware's Smart Workplace Solution with HID Origo will increase employee engagement, reduce employee applications for customers and simplify each employee's daily experience,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy