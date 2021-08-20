Facebook rolls out virtual meetings platform as companies grapple with hybrid work

‘Metaverse’: Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality meetings app called Horizon Workrooms. Workrooms allows users to meet remotely in a virtual space populated by avatars. It’s an app for Facebook’s headset, which costs at least $300 and weighs a pound. Up to 50 people can be on the call, but only 16 can be in the VR space with avatars. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of the “metaverse,” a vague concept that encompasses augmented and virtual reality with new ways of connecting. He expects it to be the next stage in how people experience the internet. Read the full story.