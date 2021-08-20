7 of Farrah Fawcett's most iconic outfits
She skateboards, she serves, she wears sequined gowns: Farrah Fawcett embodies the Cali-chic of the 1970s. After making her television breakthrough as one of the original Charlie’s Angels, the American actress became a pop culture phenomenon and sex symbol, overnight. Whether fighting small screen crime as Jill Munroe or playing in a celebrity tennis match, Farrah — and her inimitable style — encapsulates the low-key/high-key glam of 70s Hollywood. Think luxe athleisure in adidas tennis sets paired with tennis bracelets. Her signature windswept ‘do coupled with a pair of Nike Cortez, skateboarding through Griffith Park. Feather boas and chainmail dresses on the red carpet. Slouchy wool separates with aviator sunglasses and gold jewelry off-duty. Here, we take a look back at Farrah Fawcett’s most 70s, most summer-y and most iconic outfits.i-d.vice.com
