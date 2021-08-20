Flynn Creek Circus- August 20-22nd

Family fun returns to Snowmass for summer 2021 with the Flynn Creek Circus. Founded in 2002 and based out of California, Flynn Creek Circus is an all-human circus featuring contortionists, aerialists, jugglers, comedians, parkour acrobats, and more. Performing out of their vintage big top tent in Snowmass Base Village, Flynn Creek Circus presents its all-ages production of "Fairytale". New for summer 2021, guests can sit at individual tables with their friends and family, making for a more intimate entertainment experience. Seven shows take place throughout the weekend; times TBA.