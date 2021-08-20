Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asia stocks fall as delta variant worries take center stage

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Friday as worries surrounding the spread of the delta variant again took center stage. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1% to 27,013.25 and Seoul’s Kospi fell 1.5% to 3,050.48. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 1.6% to 24,918.36 in afternoon trading. The...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Ap#Asian#The Hang Seng#S P#Mizuho Bank#Nasdaq#The Labor Department#Americans#Ig#Federal Reserve#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

3 Monster Stocks in the Making

You’d be wise to keep an eye out for monster stocks in the making, because they’re the ones that can make you quite wealthy over time. All the giant companies of today have been monster stocks in the making. Here are three candidates to consider for your portfolio. Each of...
Stockskitco.com

Equities gain, U.S. dollar falls as tapering worries recede

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance faded. Market sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the...
BusinessLaw.com

Deal Watch: European Deals Take Center Stage

European companies had an outsized presence in big deals this week. SPACs and SPAC mergers held fairly consistent to their performances over the past several weeks. Robert Downey Jr. and Leonardo DiCaprio sold their green fintech company to a SPAC. It’s an unusual week at Deal Watch, as most of...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cling to gains as Fed taper worries ease

Tech sector led Asian stocks higher on Tuesday and markets were also cheered by positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures both rose 0.15%, while European stocks markets were set for a strong opening, with...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesian stocks drop as govt's bond deal with central bank irks market

BENGALURU (Aug 24): Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank, a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the bank's independence. Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank...
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

US stock open broadly higher, oil regains ground

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by gains in a broad range of technology, financial and health care companies. Energy stocks were also doing well in the early going Monday as the price of crude oil recovered some of the ground it hast lost in recent days. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off its first weekly loss since July. Pfizer and U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech rose after the New York Times reported that the Food and Drug Administration could give formal approval to their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this week.
Worldinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Up, but COVID-19 and China Regulatory Concerns Cap Gains

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Monday morning as investors bargain-hunted after the previous week's selloff. However, concerns about the spread of COVID-19's Delta strain and regulatory tightening in China continued, capping some of the gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.38% by 9:41 PM ET (1:41 AM...
Stocksfidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Oil Rebound, PMI Data Lift Stocks

European stocks were modestly higher Monday, with oil and mining majors leading the advance on gains in commodities prices. Investor sentiment also received a boost from. Investors are largely focused on the Federal Reserve's annual economic policy symposium later this week, awaiting fresh cues on when policy makers may slow bond purchases. At the same time, rising concerns that elevated Covid-19 infection levels may slow the global economic recovery sent stocks lower last week. Dallas Fed President.
Marketswashingtonnewsday.com

After a week of declines, Asian markets and oil prices have rebounded.

After a week of declines, Asian markets and oil prices have rebounded. Following last week’s blowout, stocks and oil recovered Monday, with traders tracking a strong Wall Street performance fueled by comments from a top Federal Reserve official that the spread of the Delta version could prompt him to reconsider tapering plans.
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Higher; PMI Data in Spotlight

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open higher Monday helped by some bargain hunting after last week’s sharp selloff, but confidence remains brittle with a raft of manufacturing surveys likely to point to a slowing global economic recovery in the face of the new Covid outbreak. At 2:05...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar takes break from Delta, Fed worries, cryptos climb, oil extends falls

Here is what you need to know on Friday, August 20:. Markets have returned to a risk-off mood, mostly driven by rising covid cases in the US, Germany, Japan and other places. However, the dollar has stabilized, consolidating gains from previous days. Speculation about Fed tightening remains prevalent. Cryptocurrencies are holding onto high ground and oil extends its falls.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar gains for 2nd day on Afghanistan, Delta variant worries

* U.S. retail sales fall more than expected * U.S. industrial production rises * U.S. dollar up; riskier currencies lose out * Kiwi falls to three-week low * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds new comment, updates prices, Fed minutes outlook) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced for a second straight session on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven demand, as investors fretted about Afghanistan, a slowing Chinese economy, and the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant which forced some lockdowns. The overall tone in financial markets was one of caution, with shares on Wall Street in the red. A much sharper decline than expected in Tuesday's U.S. retail sales curbed gains in the dollar, but that was offset by the higher-than-forecast rise in industrial production, which accelerated the greenback's gains. "This morning's retail sales report served to confirm that the U.S. consumer - the world's biggest and most dependable customer - is becoming more cautious," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto. "This, combined with evidence of a slowdown in the Chinese economy and ongoing political turmoil in Afghanistan, is driving investors to pay off dollar-funded borrowing positions and pull money out of high-risk markets," he added. The Afghan Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their shock seizure of Kabul. Many investors, however, were not comforted by the Taliban's conciliatory tone. In afternoon trading, the U.S. dollar index rose 0.6% to 93.119. The euro, the biggest component in the dollar index, fell 0.6% to $1.1709. The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, tumbled to its lowest in three weeks after the country identified its first COVID-19 case since February, prompting the government to announce new short-term lockdown measures. The currency fell sharply earlier in the global session after Prime Minister Jacinda Arden said Auckland - where the case was reported - would go into lockdown for seven days, while New Zealand as a whole will have the toughest level of lockdown for three days. It was last down 1.7% at US$0.6904, after dropping to US$0.6900, the lowest since late July. The Australian dollar fell to a nine-month low after central bank meeting minutes were seen as dovish. It was last down 1.2% at US$0.7253. The safe-haven Japanese yen was down against a firm dollar, which rose 0.3% to 109.56 yen. The Swiss franc, another safe haven, also fell versus the dollar, which was last up 0.3% at 0.9149 franc . Investors are looking to Wednesday's minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting last month, as several Federal Reserve officials have adopted a more hawkish outlook in recent weeks. That hawkish view, however, does not take into account the most current data releases, which have come in weaker than expected, such as the poor confidence numbers amid the surge in Delta variant cases and the renewed rise in mitigation measures that could slow growth. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:12PM (1912 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 93.1180 92.6220 +0.54% 3.486% +93.1680 +92.6160 Euro/Dollar $1.1712 $1.1776 -0.54% -4.14% +$1.1785 +$1.1709 Dollar/Yen 109.5700 109.2600 +0.29% +6.05% +109.6500 +109.1200 Euro/Yen 128.34 128.64 -0.23% +1.12% +128.8700 +128.2700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9149 0.9124 +0.28% +3.42% +0.9150 +0.9100 Sterling/Dollar $1.3737 $1.3841 -0.74% +0.55% +$1.3845 +$1.3726 Dollar/Canadian 1.2622 1.2575 +0.38% -0.88% +1.2648 +1.2570 Aussie/Dollar $0.7254 $0.7337 -1.15% -5.73% +$0.7341 +$0.7243 Euro/Swiss 1.0715 1.0746 -0.29% -0.85% +1.0752 +1.0702 Euro/Sterling 0.8525 0.8503 +0.26% -4.61% +0.8536 +0.8505 NZ $0.6905 $0.7022 -1.67% -3.85% +$0.7029 +$0.6900 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.9045 8.8325 +0.88% +3.77% +8.9190 +8.8280 Euro/Norway 10.4315 10.4030 +0.27% -0.34% +10.4533 +10.3832 Dollar/Sweden 8.7562 8.6530 +0.65% +6.83% +8.7700 +8.6497 Euro/Sweden 10.2563 10.1904 +0.65% +1.79% +10.2714 +10.1850 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Comments / 0

Community Policy