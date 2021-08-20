Cancel
Entertainment

BTS cancel Map of the Soul World Tour

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS have been forced to cancel their 'Map of the Soul World' for a second time owing to the pandemic. BTS have cancelled their 'Map of the Soul World Tour'. The K-Pop septet - comprising V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope - were originally due to hit the road for the jaunt at the start of 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they've been forced to shelve the run again until they can work out a "viable schedule" to put on a performance that will "meet" their fans' "expectations".

