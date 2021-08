(CBS4) – As kids get ready to head back to school, waking up early again won’t be easy. After months of sleeping in, it takes time to get those bedtime routines back on track. On CBSN Denver, pediatric neurologist Dr. Jessica Litwin provided some tips to help parents. She says preschoolers should get 11 hours of sleep every night. Kids between six- and 12-years old need at least nine hours, and teenagers need at least eight hours. “Having a consistent routine is so important for all kids,” says Dr. Litwin. “Having a set bedtime, having a thing they know they can...