ITV’s Love Island is coming to an end after seven weeks of tears, tantrums and breakups. In each series, it’s always clear who the favourites are from the beginning of the show, and they’re always heterosexual romantic couples. But the real winners are the people who walk away from Love Island with the tightest friendships.Islanders may ostensibly join the show to find romantic connections but many also find a brotherly or sisterly kind of love. No matter how disinterested we become episode after episode, or how monotonous a season has been, there is always a good thing that comes out...