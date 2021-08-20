Manny Pacquiao Should've Tossed His Worthless WBA Belt In The Trash, Where It Belongs
LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao struggled Wednesday to find the proper placement for his WBA welterweight championship belt. The Filipino legend eventually draped it over his right shoulder as he and Yordenis Ugas, who owns the same WBA 147-pound crown, posed for photos following their press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao should’ve dumped it in the nearest trash can, Riddick Bowe style, because that’s where worthless WBA belts belong after years of objectionable behavior.www.boxingscene.com
