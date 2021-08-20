Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Manny Pacquiao Should've Tossed His Worthless WBA Belt In The Trash, Where It Belongs

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao struggled Wednesday to find the proper placement for his WBA welterweight championship belt. The Filipino legend eventually draped it over his right shoulder as he and Yordenis Ugas, who owns the same WBA 147-pound crown, posed for photos following their press conference at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao should’ve dumped it in the nearest trash can, Riddick Bowe style, because that’s where worthless WBA belts belong after years of objectionable behavior.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Spence Jr.
Person
Gabriel Maestre
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Jamal James
Person
Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Person
Riddick Bowe
Person
Keith Thurman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wba#Combat#Wba#Filipino#Crown#Mgm Grand Garden Arena#Boxingscene Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Paycheck For Ugas Fight Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also faced off against Cuban boxing champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21st as Errol Spence Jr could not compete due to an eye injury. However, the match did not go the way anyone would have anticipated as Yordenis Ugas shockingly defeated Manny Pacquiao with a unanimous decision win (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) and defended his WBA (Super) welterweight title successfully.
Las Vegas, NVUSA Today

Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas make their grand arrivals

Yordenis Ugas defends his welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They made their ceremonial arrivals at the venue on Tuesday, kicking off the week’s events leading up to the pay-per-view fight. Here are images from Tuesday. All photos by Sean Michael Ham /...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao ‘Exposes’ Floyd Mayweather In Car Video

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao recently discussed John Riel Casimero defeating Guillermo Rigondeaux in a new video in his car and compared Casimero dodging him to Floyd Mayweather. He said:. “I’m happy, I’m glad he retained his belt. The thing is, I’m disappointed because I wanted to fight him. It’s like...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Banned’ From Comeback Fight

Conor McGregor has been banned from a comeback boxing fight by his doctors. He tweeted about a wheelchair boxing fight, “Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊”
Las Vegas, NVMMAmania.com

Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights

Reigning WBA (Super) Welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) pulled off the biggest win of his career last night (Sat., Aug. 21, 2021) live on FITE/FOX pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he upset the legendary Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KO) via unanimous decision.
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Keith Thurman On ‘Leaked’ Errol Spence Sparring Video: “It Should Have Been Private”

“It popped in my feed,” Keith Thurman says of a video apparently making the rounds showing Errol Spence sparing in preparation for his fight with Manny Pacquiao in late August. “It was too juicy not to click it,” Thurman tells FightHype. There is indeed a video on social media, grainy and somewhat unfocused, showing someone who appears to be Spence sparring in head gear with an unknown sparring partner. The sparring partner uses effective aggression and lands well on at least one occasion. “I bet they pulled it down,” says Thurman of the video. “They should have pulled it down.”
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Exposes Conor McGregor As Fraud

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao recently spoke to GQ, where he talked about Conor McGregor and him never having a boxing match. He said Conor and his team lied, and didn’t follow through on ‘promises.’ Here is what he was asked:
CelebritiesNew York Post

Manny Pacquiao’s wife posts emotional message as retirement buzz swirls

Manny Pacquiao’s wife penned an emotional message to the legendary boxer after he lost what might have been the final match of his career Saturday. “Words cannot express how proud I am of the Man you are,” Jinkee Pacquiao wrote on Instagram with a photo of the couple embracing. “We your family have seen how much you have toiled , (sacrificed) and given of yourself blood sweat and tears since the beginning when you dreamed of becoming world champion. You never think of yourself and not afraid to risk your life on the ring time and time again because you love to make the people happy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy