China is ramping up efforts to ensure tech companies fall in line with the government’s goals to shape the internet’s future in the country.The latest push by the Chinese government has come after its legislature passed the Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL) on Friday, paving the way for its implementation in November.The law is ostensibly designed to ensure the protection of citizens’ online data gathered by tech companies and has strict guidelines, making it one of the toughest laws protecting personal data in the world.It adds compliance requirements for the companies to gather and ensure better, more secure storage for...