California State

PD Editorial: California voters should say no to Newsom recall

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD
Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallots are arriving in the mail for the Sept. 14 recall targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom. Our advice: Mark your ballot “no” and send it back right away. Newsom’s record isn’t perfect. He can’t seem to control his urge to talk, resulting at times in mixed messages. His abrupt policy changes during the COVID-19 pandemic have sown confusion. And there’s no excuse for attending a large birthday dinner for a lobbyist friend while urging Californians to stay home.

