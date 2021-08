Neil Young has pulled out of appearing at this year’s Farm Aid 2021, set for September 25th at Hartford, Connecticut’s Xfinity Theatre. Young, who along with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp is a board member for the organization, which started back in 1985, posted a message to fans on his NeilYoungArchives page writing, “Lots is going on in our world right now. I find myself wondering whether Farm Aid will be safe for everyone with the Covid pandemic surging. I worry about that. I don’t want to let anybody down, but still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone.”