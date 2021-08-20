Cancel
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

 4 days ago

AUG. 13-19, 2021:

From extreme weather — ranging from wildfires in Algeria to floods in Turkey — to Zambian elections and refugees from Afghanistan, as well as the international reaction to the ongoing situation there, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram:

AP Images on Twitter:

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
