County hopes to reimburse fair board over lost revenue
County commissioners are looking to reimburse the Crawford County Fair Board for revenue lost due to making this year's fair free to attend and waiving vendor fees. At their meeting Wednesday, the commissioners announced the motion, which will be taken up for vote at their meeting next week. The fair board will receive an amount based off of the averages for the usual amount of revenue brought in by entry tickets and fees paid by vendors.www.meadvilletribune.com
