City authorizes bond issue for capital spending plan

Meadville City Council members on Wednesday voted unanimously to authorize the issuance of up to $5 million in bonds to support an $8.1 million plan for capital spending over the next three years.

City officials expect to take on approximately $4.1 million in new debt through the bond issue. The ordinance authorizes additional borrowing in the event market conditions change in the weeks between council’s authorization and the issuance of the bonds, according to the John McShane, managing director of Boenning & Scattergood Inc., the Pittsburgh-based investment banking firm that handles the city’s bond transactions.

“There’s a lot of noise in the marketplace,” McShane told council. “If you’re watching CNBC — is there hyperinflation? Is it under control? Is the delta variant going to expand to a position where it’s going to shut down the economy again?”

The uncertainty has produced what McShane described as a bond market that is “almost more volatile than we’ve seen in a decade.”

The capital plan includes purchase of a combination ladder and pumper truck to replace the department's aging aerial truck and a secondary fire engine at the cost of approximately $875,000. Council ratified a letter of intent to make the purchase at its Aug. 4 meeting.

Other items included in the list of proposed purchases include one new police department sport utility vehicle (SUV) for each of the next two years and two new SUVs in 2024; three new dump trucks to replace Public Works vehicles that range in age from 15 to 21 years old; a $300,000 street sweeper to replace a nine-year-old model; and more than $2.2 million in paving-related expenses.

Discussions of the borrowing plan began in May. Over the ensuing months, the amount to be borrowed was cut from $4.8 million to $4.1 million. In early discussions, Gary Johnson, who was serving as interim city manager at the time, told council of the projected capital expenses, “It’s a lot of money, but these are needs. It isn’t a wishlist.”

When council members offered few comments regarding additional cuts during final discussions of the plan last month, Councilman Jim Roha expressed resignation in the face of adding millions in debt for the financially strapped city.

“I think it’s the only option at this point,” he said. “It may not be what we like, but I think it’s the only option.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, McShane said that the transaction could be underway within three weeks. He estimated the interest rate would be 2.2 percent. The new debt would be structured around the city’s existing debt, adding an additional $93,000 in annual debt service each year. He estimated the city’s total annual debt service payments at $2.03 million through 2043 with a final payment of $1 million in 2044.

In a slightly unusual move, immediately after passage of the ordinance the city's bond attorney stepped forward with the paperwork for Mayor LeRoy Stearns and interim City Manager Maryann Menanno to sign.

"Boy," Stearns said, "we're going to quickly move on that."

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.