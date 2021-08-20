Cancel
Florida State

Stephen Colbert Gives Florida A Damning New State Motto For Coronavirus

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Colbert is offering Florida a new slogan in light of its out-of-control coronavirus outbreak. In his Thursday night monologue, Colbert remarked on a report that said the state’s health officials were blaming “unabated tourism and a disregard for basic health precautions” for the surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

