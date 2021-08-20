Flood Advisory issued for Charles City, Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 03:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Henrico; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Henrico County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia West Central Charles City County in east central Virginia Northwestern Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia The City of Petersburg in south central Virginia * Until 615 AM EDT. * At 311 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Fort Lee, Virginia State University, Chester, Prince George, Jordans Point, Garysville, Ettrick, Matoaca, Birchett Estate, Jordan Point Country Club, Petersburg National Battlefield, New Bohemia, Meadowville, Richard Bland College and Wayside. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.