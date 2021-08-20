Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Former Parkland officer breaks down outside court: ‘I did the best I could’

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5ure_0bXWopxQ00
Former Broward county deputy Scot Peterson who was on duty during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018 in court on Wednesday (AP)

A former school resource officer, accused of hiding during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, got emotional after a hearing and broke down outside court.

Scot Peterson, 58, said he would have “never sat there and allowed anyone to die” had he knew the gunman was inside the building where 17 people were killed on 14 February 2018.

Mr Peterson, who was a Broward County Deputy at that time, faced multiple charges of child negligence for allegedly taking cover and not confronting the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

In one of the deadliest shooting incidents, 17 people were killed and dozens were injured after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside the high school campus.

Mr Peterson appeared in court on Wednesday as his lawyer argued to dismiss the child negligence charges filed against him.

“I didn’t do anything there to try to hurt any child there on the scene,” Mr Peterson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Wednesday, as he lost his composure.

“I did the best that I could with the information. I did the best ... I’ll never forget that day. You know, not only kids died, I have friends that died. And never for a second would I sit there and allow anyone to die, knowing that animal was up in that building! Never!”

Mr Peterson is accused of breaking a law that applies to caregivers. But his defence attorney Mark Eiglarsh argued that a school resource officer does not fall under the legal definition of the term caregiver.

“As a matter of law, he should never have been charged through a child neglect statute which holds responsible parents, teachers, kidnappers, babysitters, but not school resource officers,” said Mr Eiglarsh.

The decision in the case is expected in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Mr Cruz, 22, the accused gunman, faces the death penalty if convicted.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

218K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Parkland#Child Neglect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Lauderdale, FLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Florida sheriff: Deputy fired for slamming girl to the ground

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former Florida deputy who worked at a school for children with emotional and behavioral problems was fired Wednesday, nearly two years after a video showed him slamming a female student to the ground after she tapped his knee with her foot. Willard Miller, 40, was...
Public SafetyPosted by
Law & Crime

Capitol Siege Cop’s Widow Sues Doctor, Navy Veteran Connected by Online ‘Sedition Hunters’ to Husband’s Suicide

Erin Smith‘s husband used his service weapon to shoot and kill himself on the way to work on Jan. 15 — a little over a week after he was struck in the face by something like a crowbar during the siege at the U.S. Capitol Complex by documented followers of Donald Trump. Now, his widow is suing the men who allegedly attacked him for assault and battery and wrongful death.
Public SafetyPosted by
Fox News

Convicted killer to represent self in officer's murder trial

A convicted killer will act as his own attorney in his upcoming trial for the death of an Orlando police officer in 2017. A judge granted Markeith Loyd's handwritten motion on Monday, court records show. The trial for the fatal shooting of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton is set for Oct. 8. Loyd faces the death penalty if convicted.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Judge: School officer who hid during shooting facing charges

The former school resource officer accused of hiding during a South Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead will have to convince a jury that he wasn't criminally negligent, a judge ruled Thursday. Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein declined to dismiss the child negligence charges against former Broward County...
Aerospace & DefenseBay News 9

Capitol Police officer cleared in Jan. 6 shooting

A Capitol Police officer who fatally shot a woman during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been formally exonerated after an internal investigation, the department announced on Monday. "After interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing all the available evidence, including video and radio calls, the United States Capitol...
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County police officer convicted of raping one woman, assaulting another

A Baltimore County police officer has been convicted of raping a 22-year-old woman in October 2017, the county state’s attorney’s office said. Baltimore County Police Officer Anthony Westerman, 27, was convicted late Friday of two counts of second-degree rape and other offenses from the 2017 incident, as well as second-degree assault from a 2019 incident, the state’s attorney’s office said. ...
ProtestsCNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
Jessup, MDfoxbaltimore.com

White-supremacist gang leader found guilty of killing inmate at Jessup jail

The leader of a white-supremacist gang at a Maryland jail has been found guilty of killing another inmate, who was a rival gang member. The Anne Arundel County State's Attorney said Joseph Leissler, 52, a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood, was found guilty of ordering others to stab John O'Sullivan, 43, at the Maryland Correctional Institute in Jessup, according to a press release.
Posted by
CBS Boston

17-Year-Old Ava Najafi Held Without Bail After Being Charged With Murder In Chelsea Stabbing

CHELSEA (CBS) — A teenager is being held without bail after she was arraigned on murder charges Monday. Ava Najafi is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Cyndell Rodriguez. According to a prosecutor, the girls got into an argument on social media before Najafi showed up in person to fight Rodriguez. Najafi then allegedly stabbed the victim and got away by car. Someone shot at the car as it drove away but it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the shooting. They also said Rodriguez didn’t have a weapon on her at the time of the fight and Najafi tried to get rid of some of the clothes she was wearing at the time of the stabbing. Ava Najafi is being held without bail (WBZ-TV) A defense attorney for Najafi claimed that she has no prior record and there’s an element of self-defense to the incident because of the shooting. Najafi is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom on October 22.
Public Safetyadelnews.com

'I believed I was going to die': Trump supporter sentenced to prison for shooting after rally that injured Black teen

A shooting that injured a teenage girl after a rally for then-President Donald Trump could have been much worse, prosecutor Olu Salami said Friday. Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles was charged with attempted murder and other crimes for the shooting, in which the 15-year-old girl was struck in the leg. He later pleaded guilty to lesser offenses. At McKinney's sentencing hearing Monday, Salami noted that the victim, who had been exchanging insults with pro-Trump rally-goers, was standing in the car's open sunroof when she was struck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy