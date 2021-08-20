Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-20 03:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Atlantic and northeastern Cape May Counties through 345 AM EDT At 310 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Corbin City, or 7 miles west of Ocean City, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ocean City, Somers Point, Woodbine, Estell Manor, Corbin City, Marmora, Beesleys Point, English Creek, Seaville and Strathmere. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 20 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

