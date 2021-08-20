Cancel
Denver, CO

4 Arrested in Denver Yeshiva Student Murder Investigation

By David Israel
The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth James Larhode, 21, Isaiah James Freeman, 18, Aden Sides, 18, and Noah Loepp-Hall, 19, were arrested by Denver police Thursday morning on suspicion of murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing, and assault. The murder, of Shmuel Silverberg, a Jewish student of Yeshiva Toras Chaim, concluded a violent crime spree Tuesday night—but Police see no evidence showing his shooting was an anti-Semitic hate crime. They say the suspects did not mention the fact that their victim was Jewish.

