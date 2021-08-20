Crews have Bedrock Fire at 90 percent contained

The Bedrock Fire, which destroyed three residences and several outbuildings in the Lenore area after it was first reported Aug. 11, was listed as 90 percent contained Thursday after burning 11,205 acres.

Scott Phillips, a spokesman for the Idaho Department of Lands that is overseeing the fire, said there has been no determination yet what caused the blaze that was quickly whipped up by hot, dry winds and forced the evacuation of several residents in the Lenore-Sunnyside Bench areas.

“It’s still under investigation,” Phillips said. “It’s very typical to list fires under investigation and it just takes time” to pinpoint the causes. Phillips said when a cause is determined, it would be announced to the public.

The recent rains and cooler temperatures have helped snuff out the spread of the fire, Phillips added.

Because the suppression organization of the Bedrock Fire is shrinking, resources used to attack the fire are being systematically demobilized. The North Idaho Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken over management of the firefighting effort from the Rocky Mountain Blue Team.

Phillips said daily updates on the fire will continue to be sent by email and posted on social media until there is a final update. Fire information distributed at physical locations in the community, however, will no longer be updated by the fire management team.

The Granite Pass Complex straddling the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo national forests is estimated at 5,910 acres and 15 percent containment. Cost of fighting the fires, so far, is $10.1 million. Cooler-than-average temperatures and rain have helped diminish the fires.

The Cougar Rock Complex, consisting of 10 fires about 30 miles northeast of Orofino, is at 8,411 acres and 53 percent containment.

All road closures in and around the complex have been lifted. There is still active fire burning within the interior of all the fires but crews are making progress. Current tactics include direct hand line construction followed by hose lay and mop up.

A temporary flight restriction is in place 5 nautical miles over the Goat Fire for the safety of firefighters in the air and on the ground.

The restriction also applies to unmanned aircraft systems or drones.

All restrictions on roads near and around the Snake River Complex will be lifted and roads open again Monday, the Idaho Department of Lands announced Thursday.

The complex is now 100 percent contained, with firefighters continuing to patrol the fire and working on rehabilitation efforts.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.