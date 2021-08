Parkinson (foot) could return to action in a matter of weeks, as his injury isn't expected to require surgery, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The 2020 fourth-round pick suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot last summer and spent the first half of his rookie season on the non-football injury list. He was activated at the end of October and barely played, but reports out of Seattle training camp this summer suggest Parkinson has looked much better heading into Year 2. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll have a role in the offense once he's healthy, but it does at least put him on track for a back-end roster spot. The latest issue with Parkinson's foot reportedly isn't too serious, despite initial concerns that it would require another surgery.