Livingston, IL

Illinois American Water Acquires Village of Livingston Water and Wastewater Systems

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LIVINGSTON – Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Village of Livingston water and wastewater systems. The purchase adds approximately 375 water and 352 wastewater customers to the company’s southern Illinois service area. The Village of Livingston voted in favor of the sale in June 2020. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) recently approved the sale for $550,000. The sale was completed today. “Our team Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wastewater#Southern Illinois#Service Area#Company
