IFG officials closing in on cause of Kamiah deer deaths

Idaho Fish and Game officials said the whitetail deer die-off localized in the Kamiah area is being caused by a hemorrhagic disease.

The specific type or strain has not yet been identified.

Samples analyzed by a laboratory in Georgia confirmed the deer are suffering from a hemorrhagic disease. But samples tested by Washington State University were negative for strains of bluetongue and epizootic hemorrhagic disease that have previously circulated in the region and adenovirus hemorrhagic disease that is affecting whitetail deer in parts of Washington and California.

Clay Hickey, regional wildlife manager for Fish and Game at Lewiston, said it’s likely the deer are suffering from a new strain of one of the three viral diseases. The agency is awaiting more test results from the Georgia lab.

“Compared to bluetongue and EHD this one does appear slightly different, although it’s obviously a hemorrhagic disease,” he said. “Until we get the results it’s all speculation.”

About 300 deer in or around Kamiah have died over the past six weeks. Symptoms of affected deer include bleeding from their noses and mouths — a result of internal bleeding — and lethargic and disoriented behavior. The deer seem unafraid of humans and tend to congregate around water. Those showing symptoms die fairly quickly and essentially drown from fluid in their lungs.

Both EHD and bluetongue have appeared periodically in the north central Idaho and southeastern Washington region over the past couple of decades. They tend to occur during the summer and are more common during drought years, when animals congregate around scarce water sources.

Because the illness could be spread by deer-to-deer contact, Fish and Game officials are asking people to remove attractants such as food and water from their yards and property.

Three of the Kamiah deer were tested for COVID-19 at WSU and were negative. Researchers have found deer in Pennsylvania and parts of the Midwest have COVID-19 antibodies indicating they have been exposed to the illness. However, the deer have shown no signs of illness (see related story).

Dead deer can be taken to Simons Sanitation in Kamiah and charged to an Idaho Fish and Game account. Dead or sick deer can be reported at bit.ly/3ggIZQ1.

