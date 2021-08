Hello, Virginia Harrison here with the top stories this morning. Joe Biden has said troops may stay in Afghanistan beyond 31 August, the deadline the US president had set to end the war. Facing sharp criticism over America’s exit from the long-running conflict, Biden said there was no way for the US to withdraw from Afghanistan “without chaos ensuing”. In order to safely evacuate Americans via Kabul airport, he said US troops might stay past the end of the month. It follows fears from Whitehall that the Americans could pull out within days, raising concerns over the emergency airlift of thousands of people from Afghanistan.