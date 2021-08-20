Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

FWS releases bear mauling report

By Brett French Billings Gazette
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetails regarding the April rescue of a man and investigation into his grizzly bear mauling have been published in a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fatality report, yet some questions remain unanswered. Charles “Carl” W. Mock IV, 40, of West Yellowstone, Mont., died April 17 in an Idaho hospital following...

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Fws#Bear Spray#Bear Attack#Fws#Fish And Wildlife Service#Forest Service#Fwp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Coyote or dog? DNA results are in for starving pup found in Pennsylvania state park

A puppy found about a month ago in Poe Paddy State Park in Centre County is a coyote, according to a DNA test. The small female canine was initially thought to be a shepherd mix puppy. But the circumstances under which she was found and her appearance left enough questions unanswered that Centre Wildlife Care in Lemont, where she is being cared for by wildlife rehabilitators, decided to run a DNA test.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Wisconsin Wolf Massacre: 216 Wolves Ended Up Dead Due to Hound Slaughter

Conservationists urge Wisconsin to deduct the overkill from the quota for the forthcoming hunt after one-third of the state's wolves were murdered in the last season. Hunters in Wisconsin are permitted to employ hound dogs to kill wolves. Activists are now recording the hunts to raise awareness in the middle of a politically sensitive situation.
Animalsidaho.gov

Doorbell cameras capture footage of mountain lion in Eagle

Idaho Fish and Game staff in the Southwest Region received reports of a mountain lion in an Eagle neighborhood near Dry Creek on Aug. 20. Two doorbell security cameras, approximately a quarter-mile apart, captured footage of a mountain lion in the early hours of the morning. There have been no...
Oregon StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oregon

A lot of the animals in Oregon, like in any other state, are dangerous and aggressive. Here are five of Oregon's most dangerous animals. Generally, porcupines inhabit the eastern half of Oregon, but some have been spotted west of the Cascades. Porcupines are primarily nocturnal, but they can sometimes be spotted feeding in trees or doing other porcupine things during the day. A porcupine does not typically look for trouble, but each of them is covered in sharp, barbed quills that can seriously injure hikers, campers, and pets. A veterinarian should be consulted sooner rather than later if a quill stabs your pet. Porcupines also have a strong sense of perception, according to the ODFW, so that they can learn quickly. It is not uncommon for them to recall mistreatment and good memories."
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Another Grizzly Bear Attack in Montana This Week

Unlike the past couple incidents this spring and summer, while still concerning, we are grateful to not be reporting fatalities. Associated Press tells us that a female grizzly bear injured two hikers near Ennis, Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks revealed that that two men were hiking with a dog off trail in the Bear Creek area close to dark on Tuesday night, when they encountered a sow grizzly bear with cubs at close range.
Animalsmyrtlebeachonline.com

Volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats at Grand Teton. This year they’ll kill more

More than 100 volunteers killed dozens of mountain goats in Grand Teton National Park last fall. This year they’ll kill even more, park officials said. Grand Teton National Park officials started a multi-year program to kill non-native mountain goats that invaded the area from Idaho. They think removing the goats is absolutely necessary to protect the park and the Teton Range’s herd of about 125 native bighorn sheep.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Watch Yellowstone Wolves Chase Grizzly

In early August of 2020, a videographer at Yellowstone National Park captured a tense showdown between one grizzly and a pack of wolves. When biologists at Yellowstone National Park reintroduced the wolf to the Park's ecosystem it meant that grizzly bears had some competition. Ever since, bears and wolves have been playing a long and violent game of chess in the park. They regularly steal each other kills and have skirmishes over territory.
AnimalsCBS42.com

Woman charged in caught-on-camera bear encounter at Yellowstone National Park

(NEXSTAR) – An Illinois woman has been charged after video showed her standing just feet from an approaching grizzly bear and her two cubs in Yellowstone National Park. The woman, identified as Samantha Dehring, was part of a group of tourists who were visiting the Roaring Mountain area of the park when the incident happened May 15, according to the Billings Gazette.
Montana StatePosted by
UPI News

Hiker sleeps through bear encounter in Montana underpass tunnel

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Montana are warning members of the public to keep away from wildlife underpasses after a napping hiker slept through an encounter with a bear. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Wildlife Management Program posted photos to Facebook showing a bear traveling through the...
AnimalsJSTOR Daily

The Slaughter of Elk at Yellowstone National Park

After a year trapped in quarantine, summer travelers are getting outside to be in nature. National parks are experiencing, as expected, long lines of RVs and backpackers aiming their eyes and cameras at expansive desert vistas, tranquil alpine lakes, and abundant wildlife—apparently timeless scenes apart from human manipulation. The naturalness...
AnimalsPowell Tribune

Grizzly bear deaths on the rise in 2021

It’s been a tough year for grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. As of Wednesday, 27 individuals had been euthanized due to conflicts with humans, killed by other bears, hit by cars or drowned in canals so far in 2021. Another five carcasses have been found that are suspected...
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

A Bear of a Hike…Reports of a Bear on Missoula’s M Trail Today

First, I just want to apologize for that cheesy joke in the headline of this article. You deserve better than that. But I'm just over here trying to decide if seeing a bear on the M Trail would freak me out or be extra motivation to get me moving! We've definitely seen our share of bear stories over the last few months - and the latest one is of a bear getting close to hikers on the M Trail earlier today.
AnimalsVoice of America

Horse Roundups Amid Drought Create Debate

In recent weeks, federal workers have conducted large helicopter roundups to remove wild horses in the American states of Utah and Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management, the agency responsible for public lands across the United States, says the roundups are necessary to protect the environment and the horses as severe drought takes place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy