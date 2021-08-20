Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kendrick, ID

Kendrick man makes it on his own

By Eric Barker Of the Tribune
Posted by 
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIdsu_0bXWkHFE00
Hayes Pete Caster/Tribune

A Kendrick man outlasted all of his competitors in the survival television show “Alone” and won the $500,000 top prize.

Clay Hayes participated in the reality show last fall but the results weren’t revealed until the season finale Thursday. In the intervening months, he had to keep his performance secret but said in a phone interview Thursday night he was determined not to quit or “tap out.”

“It never crossed my mind. I was there until it was over.”

The show starts with 10 contestants. Each is dropped off alone in remote wilderness with 10 hand-picked survival items. They must film themselves while securing food and shelter. The person who lasts the longest wins.

Hayes, who is thin to begin with, lost 40 pounds during his 74 days on the shores of Chilko Lake in British Columbia, Canada, and finished with a weight of 140 pounds. That is despite him being able to kill a young mule deer buck with his bow, forage wild mushrooms and berries, and catch the occasional fish.

He had encounters with a mountain lion and grizzly bears and in the season finale was visited by a fisher.

Hayes, a wildlife biologist, filmmaker and avid primitive bow hunter, said during a June interview with the Tribune that he was drawn to the show because he felt he could learn from the experience. On Thursday, he said the show taught him two lessons. One, that attitude is a huge factor in how people approach life. He could have viewed his time at Chilko Lake as something to endure and suffer through, but said he chose to view it as an opportunity.

“The other one was just how much my family means to me,” he said.

Hayes has two young boys, Coye and Fen, and has known his wife since they were both 17.

“The show taught me those things aren’t a given and they can go away,” he said. “It brought that into clear view.”

He plans to pay off his house with the prize money and set some aside for Coye and Fen to go to college.

“Beyond that I don’t really have any plans,” he said.

Hayes can be followed on the internet at youtube.com/user/ibprimitive/featured and on Instagram @clayhayeshunter.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
77
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Kendrick, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Fish#Television Show#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt formally exonerated

U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated an officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” Capitol Police said in a statement.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and snappy dresser during nearly 60 years with the band, has died, his spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. He was 80 years old. "It is with immense...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CIA director met secretly with Taliban leader in Kabul: report

CIA Director William Burns met with the Taliban’s leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Monday, U.S. officials familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The Post reported that discussions likely involved the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. to conclude evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. A CIA spokesperson declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy