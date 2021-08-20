Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Middling return predicted for fall chinook

By Eric Barker of the Tribune
Posted by 
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7R4a_0bXWkEb300
An angler holds a fall chinook caught at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers. Fall chinook season opened Wednesday. Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game

Fisheries managers are expecting fall chinook to boost late summer and early autumn angling opportunities over the next six weeks or so.

They are predicting more than 24,500 adult fall chinook to return above Lower Granite Dam this year. That is fewer than the 48,000 steelhead that could eventually climb the fish ladder at Lower Granite on their way to the Clearwater, Snake, Salmon, Grande Ronde and Imnaha rivers. But steelhead return over a much longer time period. The bulk enter the Snake River and its tributaries from July to October, but they keep coming well into the next spring. They also disperse over a much larger geographic area. For decades, that has been a plus. Steelhead have provided fishing opportunity that begins in late summer and stretches late into the following spring.

But over the past four years, the Snake River steelhead return has lagged well behind the 10-year average. That is expected to happen again this year and it could be worse than forecast. Through Tuesday, just 22,569 steelhead had been counted at Bonneville Dam. That is the worst on record for the time frame of July 1 to Aug 18. In 1943, 22,662 steelhead were counted at Bonneville Dam through the same time period but steelhead harvest below the dams was much higher then. fish counts began a Bonneville in 1938.

Fall chinook, while fewer in number, tend to stack up in the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers, where anglers troll for the fish that can tip 30 pounds. They can also be caught in the Clearwater River, the Snake River all the way to Hells Canyon Dam and in the lower Salmon River. The Heller Bar area tends to be a hot spot later in the fall.

The fall chinook season opened in Idaho and Washington Wednesday and will likely last through November, with late August and early September offering the best fishing and best flesh quality.

The daily bag limit is three adult fish in both states. Anglers can keep chinook with intact adipose fins and there is no limit on jack chinook — those less than 24 inches in length.

The fall chinook return is also off to a slow start. Between Aug. 1 and Tuesday, 6,738 had been counted at Bonneville Dam. That compares to a 10-year average of 13,882. At Lower Granite Dam the Aug.1 through Aug. 17 count was 344, compared to a 10-year average of 801.

The fall chinook run above Lower Granite Dam has been revived by a hatchery program. It started at Lyons Ferry Hatchery, operated by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The program was expanded at the insistence of the Nez Perce Tribe that successfully pushed for fall chinook releases above Lower Granite Dam and opened its hatchery on the Clearwater River near Cherrylane.

The Nez Perce Tribe also reintroduced coho to the Clearwater River after the fish were declared functionally extinct in the 1980s. Coho season opens Sept. 1 on the Clearwater River from its mouth to the mouth of Clear Creek near Kooskia. On the North Fork of the Clearwater from its mouth to Dworshak Dam and on the South Fork Clearwater River from its mouth to the confluence of the American and Red rivers.

The bag limit is two adult coho. There is no limit on jacks (coho less than 20 inches in length).

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.

Comments / 0

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
77
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonneville Dam#Salmon River#Snake River#Lower Granite#Grande Ronde#The Nez Perce Tribe#American
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Fall Chinook Fishing Season Opens August 18 For Most Idaho Rivers; Coho Opens September 1

BOISE - Salmon anglers will get another crack at Chinook and Coho fishing and the forecast is for good runs of each after lackluster spring/summer Chinook returns earlier this year. The preseason forecast for fall Chinook salmon of 24,710 adults is similar to last year’s return of 27,322, and the Coho forecast of 14,000 is nearly double last year’s return of 7,797.
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Idaho's Fall Chinook Salmon Update for 2021

Fall Chinook Salmon are trickling in at Lower Granite Dam. This means anglers will soon have an opportunity to catch these big guys. The current estimate for this year’s fall Chinook Salmon return to Lower Granite Dam is 24,710 adults and about 10,000 jacks. These estimates are close to what returned last year in 2020.
Hobbiesalaskapublic.org

Chinook catch falls short in first Southeast troll opening

Southeast’s commercial troll catch of king salmon fell short of its target in the first summer opening in July. The fleet gets another shot at those chinook in a second fishing period starting Friday, Aug. 13. The region’s king salmon catch is managed under the Pacific Salmon Treaty between the...
Big Country News

Snake River to Open For Fall Harvest of Chinook Salmon on August 18, 2021

CLARKSTON - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the Snake River will be open this fall for the harvest of Chinook Salmon, effective Wednesday, August 18, 2021 through October 31, 2021. With the 2021 Columbia River forecasted return of upriver bright Chinook Salmon adults at 361,500,...
Hobbiespullmanradio.com

Fall Chinook Salmon Fishing Season Opens Wednesday

The Fall Chinook salmon fishing season opens on Wednesday. In Washington the Snake River opens for Chinook between the mouth and Lower Granite Dam and from the power lines 3 miles downriver from Clarkston to the Oregon state line. The Idaho Chinook season that starts Wednesday includes portions of the Clearwater River and its South and Middle Forks. Parts of the Snake and Salmon Rivers open Friday as well Idaho. The North Fork of the Clearwater River downstream from Dworshak Dam opens for Fall Chinook on September 1st. The forecast is calling for a Fall Chinook run of about 25,000 fish which is similar to last year’s run.
AnimalsBillings Gazette

Summer chinook are back in the Little Spokane River

For the first time in 111 years, summer chinook are swimming in the Little Spokane River. Fifty-one of them, to be precise. The adult fish were released into the Little Spokane River, near the Waikiki Spring trailhead, on Aug. 6 by the Spokane Tribe of Indians, alongside the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy.
HobbiesToledo Blade

Outdoors: First-timer breaks Michigan Chinook record

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Luis Martinez needed a nap. After the five-hour trip here from his home in Brandon Township north of Pontiac, he and his mother and sister had arrived at this Lake Michigan harbor town around 11 p.m. the night before, and when the alarm went off at 4:30 in the dark of the morning, it was time to go fishing.
AnimalsPost Register

Chinook's journey to Marsh Creek followed

The journey of salmon and steelhead back to Marsh Creek on the Middle Fork Salmon River near Stanley is being tracked this summer via an instream detection system. According to Eli Felts, a fisheries biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the system is a series of antennas buried in the stream bed which detects salmon and steelhead that have been marked with a passive integrated transponder tag as they swim by.
Klamath, CANorth Coast Journal

Karuk Tribe: Spring Chinook Creeping Toward Extinction

A survey of spring Chinook salmon on the Klamath River has returned one of the lowest numbers in decades, spotting only 95 of the fish where hundreds of thousands once swam, according to the Karuk Tribe. "It’s devastating for our community," said Karen Greenberg, restoration director for the Salmon River...
Michigan Statepioneertribune.com

State record Chinook salmon caught in downstate Michigan

ORTONVILLE, Mich. – Using a Moonshine raspberry carbon spoon lure this past weekend, an angler from Ortonville, Mich., turned in a new state-record fish. Ortonville is located in downstate Oakland County. Luis Ricardo Hernandez Martinez was troll fishing with Capt. Bobby Sullivan of Icebreaker Charters on Lake Michigan near Ludington early Saturday morning, Aug. 7, when he caught a Chinook […]
GardeningCape Gazette

Late-summer glories reign at Mill Pond Garden Sept. 5

Late summer is the garden’s moment of maturity and greatest beauty for annuals, many perennials and large tropical foliage plants, a lush jungle for enjoyment. Mill Pond Garden will celebrate late-summer garden glories for the Cape Region on its open day from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5.
Utah Statecedarcityutah.com

How drought impacts deer, elk; tips for Southern Utah hunters this season

ST. GEORGE — Several years of ongoing drought conditions and the extreme drought this summer have decreased mule deer populations across the state. In a press release issued earlier in August, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources outlines a few things people should know about hunting deer and elk this fall.
Astronomyladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Blue Moon Shines Over Pajarito Acres

Daily Postcard: The Blue moon viewed from an upper deck of a residence Saturday in Pajarito Acres. The August Blue Moon is a harbinger of the upcoming autumn season. It happens considerably closer to the equinox than the solstice. So, in the Northern Hemisphere, this late summer Blue Moon shares characteristics with the upcoming Harvest Moon in September. By definition, the Harvest Moon is the closest full moon to the autumn equinox. The true Harvest Moon will come on Sept. 20, 2021.Source: earthsky.org. Photo by Nancy Bartlit.
Hobbiesidaho.gov

Fall Chinook fishing season opens Aug. 18 for most rivers, and coho opens Sept. 1

Salmon anglers will get another crack at Chinook and coho fishing and the forecast is for good runs of each after lackluster spring/summer Chinook returns earlier this year. The preseason forecast for fall Chinook salmon of 24,710 adults is similar to last year’s return of 27,322, and the coho forecast of 14,000 is nearly double last year’s return of 7,797.
Clearwater, IDclearwaterprogress.com

Fall chinook fishing season opens

Salmon anglers will get another crack at chinook and coho fishing and the forecast is for good runs of each after lackluster spring/summer chinook returns earlier this year. The preseason forecast for fall chinook salmon of 24,710 adults is similar to last year’s return of 27,322, and the coho forecast of 14,000 is nearly double last year’s return of 7,797.

Comments / 0

Community Policy