Blast from the Past / 1985: Helping his steer look its best

Erik Kuska, of Moscow, spruces up his 4-H steer at the Latah County Fairgrounds in this Eric Roxfelt photo published in the Sept. 14, 1985, Lewiston Tribune. Kuska, 13, was using a blow-dryer on the tail of Bucky to make sure it was shiny and fluffy before showing in the annual Moscow fair. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.