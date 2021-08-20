Cancel
Listen to James Blake’s new single ‘Life Is Not The Same’

By Sam Moore
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Blake has shared his latest new song, ‘Life Is Not The Same’ – you can hear the track below. The song is taken from the London musician’s upcoming new album ‘Friends That Break Your Heart’, which is set for release on September 10 via Polydor Records. ‘Life Is Not...

