Mount Washington Overlook Proposal Goes Viral On TikTok
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You know what they say, in sickness and in health…right?
A Pittsburgh marriage proposal is going viral but not for the reasons you’d expect. Not for the backdrop, not for the skyline, and not for its romantic charm.
Hunter Sodaro posted a video of her engagement at the Mount Washington Overlook to TikTok.
The caption?
“I just wish my nose wouldn’t have been so runny that day!”
It now has 670,000 views – and counting!
In sickness and in health, indeed.
