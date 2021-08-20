Mount Washington Overlook Proposal Goes Viral On TikTok

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You know what they say, in sickness and in health…right?

A Pittsburgh marriage proposal is going viral but not for the reasons you’d expect. Not for the backdrop, not for the skyline, and not for its romantic charm.

Hunter Sodaro posted a video of her engagement at the Mount Washington Overlook to TikTok.

The caption?

“I just wish my nose wouldn’t have been so runny that day!”

🥺💛 I just wish my nose wouldn’t have been so runny that day 😅😭 #fyp #engagement

♬ Still Falling For You – From “Bridget Jones’s Baby” – Ellie Goulding

It now has 670,000 views – and counting!

In sickness and in health, indeed.