Pittsburgh, PA

Mount Washington Overlook Proposal Goes Viral On TikTok

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You know what they say, in sickness and in health…right?

A Pittsburgh marriage proposal is going viral but not for the reasons you’d expect. Not for the backdrop, not for the skyline, and not for its romantic charm.

Hunter Sodaro posted a video of her engagement at the Mount Washington Overlook to TikTok.

The caption?

“I just wish my nose wouldn’t have been so runny that day!”

It now has 670,000 views – and counting!

In sickness and in health, indeed.

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

