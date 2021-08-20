Jeremy John Richardson (Jay Bird) was born April 25, 1975 and passed on August 15, 2021. Jeremy loved his family and friends as well as his beloved dogs Heidi and Buddy. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing, skiing, and camping. Jay had a gift for being a jack of all trades, always willing to offer a helping hand. If you knew Jay, you know how big his heart was. He was a graduate of East Valley High School, attended Perry Trade School, and was a Journeyman Electrician. He had a close circle of friends, a beautiful smile, and a great sense of humor; always cracking jokes. He will be missed by many!