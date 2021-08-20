Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bees in Our Cellar

By Heather Smith Thomas
smallfarmersjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur hillside cellar was dug in the late 1880’s and is still in good shape today. An entry-way with double doors creates some dead air space between the cellar and the outside environment, making excellent insulation. It’s a big cellar, and several of our neighbors have used it for storing apples, potatoes, onions, etc. But one year some adventuresome wild bees decided to make their nest between the double doors, creating a major obstacle for anyone trying to go in or out.

smallfarmersjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Long Hair#Potatoes#Spring Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Lincoln, MABoston Magazine

This Lincoln Kitchen Sports an In-Ground Wine Cellar

The 9-foot-deep cellar is the first of its kind on the East Coast. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. When the owners of this Lincoln home requested a party-ready kitchen, they could have stopped at a designated beverage fridge....
Portland, ORpdxfoodpress.com

News From Pigeon + Friends: New Cellar Sale

This week we are offering one wine. Yep, you read that right, just one wine. Just a couple short months ago we sent out an email offering our official summer wine of 2021…. Trebbiano, “Bianchi Grilli per la Testa”, Torre dei Beati, 2018, Abruzzo (IT) We had purchased cases of...
AnimalsFarm and Dairy

Save the bee and me

The sun was rising over the hill casting its light on the valley below and burning off the morning dew on this crisp spring morning. Birds filled the trees and air with their harmonious songs. Two deer grazed peacefully under the blooms of the redbud tree. All of it combined formed the true epitome of a serene morning in the foothills of Ohio until….. CRRRRRRRIIIIIIIICK.
Animalsqchron.com

The bees and the birds

A dozen bumblebees live in our yard flowers. They even sleep there. They are friendly, and don’t mind when I prune and water. They visit us every summer. The other night, I had a scare. At 8:30 pm, there was not one bee in our flowers. Not one single bee. A sign on the street said there would be a mosquito spraying either the 12th or 16th. So I figured they were all cooked.
Rockingham County, VADaily News-Record

For The Love Of Bees

A funny thing happened in Rockingham County over the weekend, though we’re sure it happens all the time. A member of our editorial board, while scouting the yard for a quick afternoon mow, saw a bunch of bees flying around one of the trees on their property. A quick peek inside the tree revealed a pulsating mass of swarming bees.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Shelf Life: Bee expert, bee treats, bee crafts

The Missoula Public Library’s Summer Learning Program continues this week with the program “Bees, Bees, Bees!” which occurs on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. in the Level Two Programming Room. During this program, kids and their parents can learn more about these fascinating insects and their important pollinator role. We’ll hear from a bee expert, learn how we can help bees survive, have a honey of a treat and get a little messy with art supplies. No registration is required to attend this event, but seating may be limited.
AnimalsKQED

This Bee Builds Sandcastles at the Beach

While you’re enjoying a day at the beach, female bumblebee-mimic digger bees are hard at work nearby building a different kind of sandcastle. This one’s not for play – it’s part of the nest where their offspring will grow. TRANSCRIPT. It might seem peculiar, bees living at the beach. But...
EnvironmentAG Week

Riding out the storm in the basement near the fruit cellar

Crop insurance — long before it became a key provision in farm bills — was a coverage decision that Dad wrestled with each year. The cost was considerable, and the fields had not recently suffered hail damage. There were exceptions. A storm piled hail stones so deep that shoveling was...
Oregon Stategreatnorthwestwine.com

Battle Creek Cellars 2018 Unconditional Pinot Noir, Oregon, $18

One of the wines that Sarah Cabot, Precept’s winemaker in the Willamette Valley, takes the most pride in is her entry-level Unconditional Pinot Noir. Traditionally, she pulls it significantly from Battle Creek Vineyard. This time, it accounted for 25% of the blend, trailing Waldo Hills Vineyard (30%) and Sunshine Mountain Vineyard (30%) while gaining help from Yamhill Valley Vineyards (10%) and Yamhela Vineyard (5%). Described as one of Oregon’s most idyllic vintages, there was no need for much oak, and just 10% of the program was new wood. Dark purple fruit along the lines of blackberry and blueberry pick up cherries and dried herbs. Spot-on cranberryish acidity and a sprinkle of white pepper combine for a clean and lovely farewell.
Shoppinghamlethub.com

Ancona's Flash Sale Monday: 2020 Broc Cellars Love Rose

How about a natural wine for today's Flash Sale? Broc Cellars Love Rosé is, well, a lovely Rosé. Naturally refreshing, juicy and light on its feet. Perfect for this weather. You have 24 hours to shop it, once the 24 hours pass, the offer is gone!. My tasting notes: This...
presspubs.com

Bee lawns are green lawns

If you are like most Minnesotans, your lawn is probably looking crisp and brown this summer. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map, 98 percent of Minnesota is currently experiencing drought conditions, with 52 percent of the state in a severe or extreme drought. Unfortunately for our lawns, farms, forests and public water supplies, the climate is expected to remain dry.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
Scott Murdoch

Bees and Butterflies protection in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Protecting pollinators like bees and butterflies is a priority not just for the City of Scottsdale, but also for the nation. Bees play an important part as pollinators in supporting our native habitats. Unfortunately, they are dying at an alarming rate because of their unfavourable reputation. Stings, allergic reactions, or nesting activity damage usually come to mind when talking about bees, causing people to attempt to minimize the number of bees on their property.
Woodinville, WA425magazine.com

DeLille Cellars Offers Dining at the Lounge in Woodinville

For those planning a day of wine tasting in Woodinville, make sure to put DeLille Cellars’ new dining experience, The Lounge, on the agenda. Located next to one of the tasting rooms at the former Redhook Brewery, the spacious dining area has been transformed into a sleek, modern bistro, offering a full menu of freshly prepared meals and light snacks as well as a unique Explore & Compare By the Glass menu, presenting a range of wines from around the world selected to compare with the local terroir of Washington and DeLille’s celebrated vintages.
West Palm Beach, FLlmgfl.com

City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill to Host an Exclusive Cocktail and Culinary Event

Whiskey lovers can rejoice at City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill in West Palm Beach at its Redemption Whiskey pairing dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. The farm-to-table eatery will provide guests a private cocktail reception featuring a four-course whiskey pairing dinner presented by executive chef Rolando Anoceto and special guest speaker Nima Kasmaii of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits.
Lake County, INindiana105.com

Virtual Program on Bees

The Lake County Public Library will host a virtual program called, “How Sweet It Is: What’s the Word on Honey and Bees?” The online event is presented by Linda Curley, Health and Human Services Educator with Purdue University Extension, who will share her knowledge about the importance of bees, Wednesday August 18th, 2021, 1- 2 pm, Dyer-Schererville Zoom Room. A registration link is available at the Upcoming Events section on the Lake County Public Library website.
Brentwood, CAPosted by
The Press

Serendipity Cellars welcomes guests to newly opened winery

Owners Bryan and Michele Lucay no longer have to keep their excitement bottled up as their winery, Serendipity Cellars, had its grand opening on Aug. 11 with a small event attended by family and friends. Although their wines have made appearances at events such as the Brentwood Wine Stroll earlier...
Henagar, ALTimes-Journal

Helping the community 'bee' informed

Saturday, Aug. 21, is National Honey Bee Day, a day set aside to recognize the insects’ contribution to the world. For Wesley Busby of Henagar, this is an everyday appreciation. Busby is a beekeeper, and owns Bama Beekeeping & Removal, one of hundreds in the Northeast Alabama region and one of 212,000 beekeepers across the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Entertainmentfestivalnet.com

Sue Bee Sewing

I’m new at this blogging. But trying to learn. I hope you enjoy viewing my items all of which are made here I my home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy