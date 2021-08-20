Bees in Our Cellar

One of the wines that Sarah Cabot, Precept’s winemaker in the Willamette Valley, takes the most pride in is her entry-level Unconditional Pinot Noir. Traditionally, she pulls it significantly from Battle Creek Vineyard. This time, it accounted for 25% of the blend, trailing Waldo Hills Vineyard (30%) and Sunshine Mountain Vineyard (30%) while gaining help from Yamhill Valley Vineyards (10%) and Yamhela Vineyard (5%). Described as one of Oregon’s most idyllic vintages, there was no need for much oak, and just 10% of the program was new wood. Dark purple fruit along the lines of blackberry and blueberry pick up cherries and dried herbs. Spot-on cranberryish acidity and a sprinkle of white pepper combine for a clean and lovely farewell.