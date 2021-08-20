Five Questions for Kay Sekimachi

Often described as the “weaver’s weaver,” Berkeley-based Kay Sekimachi has worked in fiber arts for more than 70 years—expanding the medium with innovative constructions, diverse materials, and three-dimensional pieces. Raised by first-generation Japanese immigrants—she and her family were sent to a Utah internment camp during World War II—Sekimachi went on to study at what was then the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland (it’s currently known as the California College of the Arts). She later taught at the school. Now, the UC Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) is celebrating her influential career with Kay Sekimachi: Geometries, a survey of pieces from private and museum collections that spans more than 50 years (on view through October 24). Here, the 94-year-old artist discusses her creative beginnings and her first solo show in her hometown.