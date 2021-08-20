The 5th Annual Treasure Coast Minority Business Expo

FORT PIERCE, FL: You are cordially invited to attend the 5th Treasure Coast Minority Business Expo (TCMBE) slated for Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 9 am - 5 pm, at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce. This FREE Community event will feature an array of Life and Business Coaches, the AmeriGas Propane Vendor Exhibit Hall, Networking, and more. The TCMBE is an avenue to promote economic development by giving minority/women/veteran and small business owners free workshops with top Life and Business Coaches, who are experts in their field. What would normally cost $1000’s + dollars for this type of coaching is absolutely free during the TCMBE. Coaches will offer FREE sessions in a variety of aspects of business; such as how to start, how to form non-profits, financial, social media marketing, mental, grant writing, motivational speaking, dressing for success and emotional business savvy and more.