Help for Marginalized Youth in the East Bay
If you see a large, rainbow-colored van on the road in the East Bay, there’s a good chance Rasheedah Blake is behind the wheel. Blake serves as the housing and youth programs director at Concord’s Rainbow Community Center, ensuring that young LGBTQ+ people have access to a roof over their heads, food, and other tools for stability and success. The Housing Youth Homeless Program is just one of many offerings for all ages at the center, including health resources, a food pantry, social events, and more.www.diablomag.com
